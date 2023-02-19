DigiByte (DGB) Hits Market Cap of $175.73 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $175.73 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,635.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00404785 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013605 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00091929 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00656374 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00552102 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000718 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00173633 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,028,973,124 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
