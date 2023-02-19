DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.54

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.54 and traded as low as $12.96. DLH shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 44,151 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter. DLH had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 5.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in DLH by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DLH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in DLH by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

