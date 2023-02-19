Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DIR.UN. Raymond James set a C$15.25 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.18.

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$14.93 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$10.25 and a twelve month high of C$17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.16.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

