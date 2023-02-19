Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26-$2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

DNB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,672,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,328,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,119,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

