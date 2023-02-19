DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Position Increased by Towle & Co

Towle & Co boosted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology comprises approximately 4.6% of Towle & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Towle & Co owned 0.50% of DXC Technology worth $27,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,808. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.