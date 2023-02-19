dYdX (DYDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $121.97 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, dYdX has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a total market cap of $468.04 million and approximately $121.97 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00012136 BTC on popular exchanges.

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

