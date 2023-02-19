E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $68.73 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Centene from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

