E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $178,000 Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after buying an additional 1,343,032 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 680,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 264,818 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 229,447 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 220,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,838,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

CHRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

