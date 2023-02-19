E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $104,000 in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.
Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance
Shares of LYEL stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17.
Lyell Immunopharma Profile
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
