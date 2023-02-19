E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $222,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 687,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $382,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.3% during the third quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 570,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,976,000 after acquiring an additional 148,812 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 284,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 677,467 shares of company stock valued at $54,136,472 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

