E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,390 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COGT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 43.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,805 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 5,227.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 145,473 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,940 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ COGT opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cogent Biosciences Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COGT. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

