E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $145,000 Position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KZR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $11,735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 58.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,770,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,391 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 320.9% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,262,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 962,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 67.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 902,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 111.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 926,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 489,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KZR opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 31.15, a current ratio of 31.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $33,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,881,078 shares in the company, valued at $39,814,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,276 shares of company stock worth $1,708,683. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

