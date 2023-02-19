E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

E.On Stock Performance

EONGY opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. E.On has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $13.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EONGY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.90) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of E.On from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

About E.On

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

