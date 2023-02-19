EAC (EAC) Trading 49.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EAC (EAC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded up 49.8% against the US dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $6,938.58 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.07 or 0.00401347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013676 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000821 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00017196 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01472369 USD and is up 21.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,904.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.