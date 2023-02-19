Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% in the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

