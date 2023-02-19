Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 28th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of EVM stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $10.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.