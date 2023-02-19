Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 28th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EVM stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

