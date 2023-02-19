Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

