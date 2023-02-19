Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
