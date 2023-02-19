Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

ETW stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 22.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 766,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

