eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.89.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.
eBay Price Performance
Shares of EBAY stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About eBay
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
