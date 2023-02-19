eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $556,632,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $479,894,000 after buying an additional 105,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after buying an additional 1,824,846 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

