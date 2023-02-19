eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063,634 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 62,911 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 1.6% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.56% of eBay worth $112,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 33.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 142.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after buying an additional 1,135,850 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in eBay by 9.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after buying an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 28.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,557,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $146,433,000 after buying an additional 565,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 159.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 496,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 305,329 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

eBay Price Performance

eBay Profile

EBAY stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,511,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,005. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $60.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.