Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

