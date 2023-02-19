Edgio (EGIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th.

Edgio Price Performance

Edgio stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Edgio has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

Institutional Trading of Edgio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGIO. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Edgio

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGIO. Cowen cut Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Edgio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Edgio to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $2.50 price objective on Edgio in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

Featured Articles

