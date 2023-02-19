Electroneum 1-Day Volume Hits $32,434.13 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $54.08 million and approximately $32,434.13 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004016 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001019 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014718 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,780,742 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

