Electroneum (ETN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36,484.11

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. Electroneum has a market cap of $52.07 million and $36,484.11 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001008 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00014763 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,800,943 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.