Elekta AB (publ) Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0809 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Elekta AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EKTAY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Elekta AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elekta AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

Further Reading

