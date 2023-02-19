Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Cut to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LLY. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $328.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.89 and a 200 day moving average of $340.09. The company has a market capitalization of $312.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $234.00 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

