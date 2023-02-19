ELIS (XLS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31.35 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $31.35 million and $763.19 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00043917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00019048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004026 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00215968 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,680.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.15193639 USD and is down -5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $919.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

