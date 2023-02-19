Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Announces Earnings Results

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Elme Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Elme Communities Stock Up 1.5 %

ELME stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Elme Communities has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.12.

Elme Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Elme Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Elme Communities

ELME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elme Communities to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elme Communities from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Elme Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

