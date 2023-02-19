Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Stock Position Cut by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,460 shares during the quarter. Employers comprises about 2.8% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.20% of Employers worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after buying an additional 319,856 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,723,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 134,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.27. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.49. Employers had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

