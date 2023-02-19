Employers (NYSE:EIG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Employers had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Employers Price Performance
NYSE EIG opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.27. Employers has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87.
Employers Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
About Employers
Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Employers (EIG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.