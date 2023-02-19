Employers (NYSE:EIG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Employers had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE EIG opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.27. Employers has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Employers by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Employers by 1,964.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Employers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

