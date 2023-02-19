Employers (NYSE:EIG) Issues Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Employers had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Employers Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.27. Employers has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Employers by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 928.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Employers

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.