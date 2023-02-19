Employers (NYSE:EIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of EIG opened at $45.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.27.

Employers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Employers by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Employers by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

