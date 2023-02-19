Energi (NRG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $254,510.67

Energi (NRG) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $12.34 million and approximately $254,510.67 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00080783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00058273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00031647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001126 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,742,877 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

