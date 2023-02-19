Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches Market Cap of $480.72 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $480.72 million and approximately $35.55 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001958 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.97 or 0.00423883 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,886.97 or 0.28078772 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog.
