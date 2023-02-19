Enzyme (MLN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $52.28 million and $1.17 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enzyme has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for approximately $25.65 or 0.00103890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

