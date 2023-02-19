Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.26

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.26 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 80.50 ($0.98). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 40,513 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27. The firm has a market cap of £113.76 million and a P/E ratio of 872.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.18.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

