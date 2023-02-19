ERC20 (ERC20) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $88.35

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.53 million and $88.35 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00043831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029402 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00019075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00215499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,395.84 or 0.99846467 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00950196 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $535.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

