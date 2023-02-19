Euler Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $64.10 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Euler token can currently be purchased for about $6.45 or 0.00026151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a market cap of $64.10 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Euler has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Euler Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

