Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 465.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 41,882 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.
Evergy Stock Up 1.8 %
EVRG opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48.
About Evergy
Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.
