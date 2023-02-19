Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 465.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 41,882 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

