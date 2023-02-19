Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) General Counsel Sells $26,236.00 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $596,541.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $63.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Exact Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,684,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after purchasing an additional 825,515 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

