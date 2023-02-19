Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.50.
Excelerate Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
About Excelerate Energy
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.
