Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

