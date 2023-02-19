Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 61.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

