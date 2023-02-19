Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $216.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.15. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $262.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,818,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,445 shares in the company, valued at $55,818,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total transaction of $866,821.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,728,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,896 shares of company stock worth $7,224,979. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

