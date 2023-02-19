Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $290,000 in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URTH. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 271.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 37,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $116.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.06. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $97.44 and a twelve month high of $131.09.
