Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASCB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter worth $189,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter worth $256,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter worth $452,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter worth $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get A SPAC II Acquisition alerts:

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

A SPAC II Acquisition stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.