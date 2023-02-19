Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.8% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $297.72 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $299.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.