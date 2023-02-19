Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $354.45 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

