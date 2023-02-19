Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes $605,000 Position in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 968,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 60,042 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 43.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 53,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 116.8% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 42,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Co. III Price Performance

NYSE PICC opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.17.

Pivotal Investment Co. III Company Profile

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

