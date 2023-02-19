Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chubb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $210.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.59 and a 200-day moving average of $206.03. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.45.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

